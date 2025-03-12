McLaren driver Oscar Piastri on day two of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir. PA
McLaren driver Oscar Piastri on day two of pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir. PA

Sport

Oscar Piastri ‘hungry’ to challenge for title after signing McLaren contract extension

Australian finished fourth in drivers' standings and looking to build on two race wins when new season gets underway in Melbourne

The National

March 12, 2025