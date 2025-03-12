Oscar Piastri ‘hungry’ to challenge for title after signing McLaren contract extension

Oscar Piastri said he was grateful to be part of McLaren's "long-term vision" after signing a multi-year deal with the team ahead of the opening race of the 2025 Formula One season. Piastri, 23, who was already under contract until 2026, has now secured his long-term future with the British team. The Australian driver finished fourth in the drivers' championship last year, securing two race victories, in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/07/21/piastri-wins-his-first-grand-prix-in-hungary-as-norris-forced-to-follow-mclaren-orders/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/07/21/piastri-wins-his-first-grand-prix-in-hungary-as-norris-forced-to-follow-mclaren-orders/">Hungary</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/09/15/f1-piastri-wins-in-azerbaijan-while-norris-recovers-to-cut-verstappens-lead/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/09/15/f1-piastri-wins-in-azerbaijan-while-norris-recovers-to-cut-verstappens-lead/">Azerbaijan</a>. With <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/05/mclaren-plans-more-tech-investment-to-boost-operations-finance-chief-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/03/05/mclaren-plans-more-tech-investment-to-boost-operations-finance-chief-says/">McLaren</a> expected to carry over their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/08/abu-dhabi-f1-lando-norris-wins-final-race-of-season-to-clinch-constructors-title-for-mclaren/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/12/08/abu-dhabi-f1-lando-norris-wins-final-race-of-season-to-clinch-constructors-title-for-mclaren/">constructors’-winning form</a> into the new season, Piastri is set to battle with teammate Lando Norris in their bid to dethrone four-time world champion Mx Verstappen. Speaking after his contract extension was announced, Piastri, gearing up for his third season on the F1 grid, said: “It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision. “The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible. “There are so many talented and special people working at McLaren who have helped me to become a Formula One race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come. “I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year’s fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end.” McLaren CEO Zak Brown continued: “It’s fantastic to confirm Oscar’s extension with McLaren. Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya. “We’ve got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track. “He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 constructors’ championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for world championships together.” Brown, team principal Andrea Stella and technical director, aerodynamics, Peter Prodromou have all recently signed longer contracts with McLaren. Stella said Piastri's new contract was "a symbol of our belief and trust in him as a driver". The Italian added: "He has continued to prove how impressive he is in terms of his talent, determination and work ethic as a driver and his contribution to our team and culture as a person. "Alongside Lando, we have what we need locked in for the long term to keep pushing forward." The new F1 season starts in Melbourne on Sunday.