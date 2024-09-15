F1: Piastri wins in Azerbaijan while Norris recovers to cut Verstappen's lead

Oscar Piastri claimed the second victory of his career when he drove his McLaren to a well-judged triumph ahead of Ferrari's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/2024/09/14/f1-charles-leclerc-on-pole-while-lando-norris-has-it-all-to-do-in-azerbaijan/" target="_blank">Charles Leclerc</a> in a dramatic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/" target="_blank">Azerbaijan Grand Prix</a> on Sunday. The 23-year-old Australian's victory enabled McLaren to jump above Red Bull as leaders of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/" target="_blank">constructors' championship</a>, ending the holders' two-year dominance of top spot, in a gruelling race that ended under a Virtual Safety Car after a late smash between Carlos Sainz of Ferrari and Red Bull's Sergio Perez. George Russell finished third for Mercedes ahead of title-chasing Lando Norris in the second McLaren, who dragged himself up from 15th on the grid to beat three-time champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, who was fifth. "Well, that was the most stressful afternoon of my life," said Piastri on team radio. "A big move! Thanks for the car! What a day that was! Thanks everyone." Norris, who picked up an extra point for the fastest lap, reduced championship leader Verstappen's lead to 59 points with seven races and three sprints to go. Hamilton, in the other Mercedes, and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) both started from the pit lane following overnight power-unit changes and Pierre Gasly (Alpine) from the back of the grid after being excluded from qualifying for a fuel flow infringement. Leclerc made an excellent start from his fourth consecutive Baku pole to pull clear of Piastri, while both Red Bulls gained a place and Norris rose to 13th on lap one. Despite his dominance of qualifying at the event, Leclerc is winless in Baku. Hamilton made early progress. By lap five he was 15th, while up front Leclerc led Piastri by 0.936 seconds ahead of Perez, Sainz, Verstappen and Russell. Alonso was seventh, four seconds adrift and Norris 11th. Leclerc increased his pace and opened up a gap of 3.6 seconds to Piastri. Norris, on hards, was up to ninth and Hamilton 14th. The pit stops began on lap 12, most switching from mediums to hards. Hamilton dropped to 18th and Norris, without stopping, rose to fifth. After the flurry of stops, during which Leclerc briefly gifted the lead to Sainz, Piastri stormed into the lead on lap 20, squeezing by on the inside at Turn One. "They are pushing like crazy, or they have more grip than us," reported Leclerc. Behind him, a battle developed for fifth as Norris resisted Verstappen. "I have rear grip," grumbled the frustrated Dutchman before Russell swept by on lap 34. Norris pitted on lap 38 to set up his late charge to fourth, passing the defending champion on lap 48. By then, the leading trio were separated by less than two seconds with Piastri resisting Leclerc's pressure and Perez chasing and it stayed that way. Fernando Alonso was sixth for Aston Martin ahead of Williams' Alex Albon and Argentine new boy Franco Colapinto with seven-time champion Hamilton finishing ninth. Piastri said afterwards: “It was hard work but I think that definitely goes down as one of the better races of my career. Results like this were not possible 12 months ago for myself. A massive team effort and excited to see what the future holds for myself.”