Paul Waring on the 'no-brainer' move to Dubai that has propelled career to new heights

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles alongside Johannes Veerman of the United States. Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 17th hole. Getty Images

Shane Lowry of Ireland walks across the first tee. Getty Images

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the 10th hole. Getty Images

Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the 12th hole. Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton of England acknowledges the crowd. Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton of England celebrates on the 18th green. Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England tees off at the 3rd hole. AP

Paul Waring of England lines up a putt with his caddie on the 16th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England tees off on the 18th hole. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England celebrates his crucial birdie putt on the 17th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England embraces his caddie, Alex Evans, following victory on the 18th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England celebrates victory on the 18th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England, right, poses with his caddie, Alex Evans and the trophy on the 18th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England kisses the trophy following victory on day four of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 at Yas Links. Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles alongside Johannes Veerman of the United States. Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 17th hole. Getty Images

Shane Lowry of Ireland walks across the first tee. Getty Images

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his second shot on the 10th hole. Getty Images

Shane Lowry of Ireland tees off on the 12th hole. Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton of England acknowledges the crowd. Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton of England celebrates on the 18th green. Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton of England plays his second shot on the 18th hole. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England tees off at the 3rd hole. AP

Paul Waring of England lines up a putt with his caddie on the 16th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England tees off on the 18th hole. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England celebrates his crucial birdie putt on the 17th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England embraces his caddie, Alex Evans, following victory on the 18th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England celebrates victory on the 18th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England, right, poses with his caddie, Alex Evans and the trophy on the 18th green. Getty Images

Paul Waring of England kisses the trophy following victory on day four of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 at Yas Links. Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland smiles alongside Johannes Veerman of the United States. Getty Images

Paul Waring on the 'no-brainer' move to Dubai that has propelled career to new heights