Awudu Abass of Dubai Basketball scored from his own half at the end of the first quarter in the opening game of the ABA League against Red Star of Serbia at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday, September 22, 2024. All images Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sport

Dubai Basketball make perfect start with memorable win in ABA League

Dubai side beat defending champions Red Star by two points in a thriller at Coca-Cola Arena

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

September 22, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal