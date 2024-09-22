Dubai Basketball make perfect start with memorable win in ABA League

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/11/dubai-basketball-complete-roster-for-inaugural-season-with-former-nba-player-davis-bertans/" target="_blank">Dubai Basketball </a>kicked off their ABA League campaign with a thrilling win by outplaying defending champions Red Star of Serbia 86-84 in a tense and thrilling game at the Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday. It was a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/19/klemen-prepelic-on-captaining-dubai-basketball-olympic-heartbreak-and-playing-alongside-luka-doncic/" target="_blank">momentous occasion</a> for Dubai Basketball, also known as Dubai BC, who were playing in the league for the first time and in front of more than 4000 fans in Dubai. Dejan Davidovac, with a two-pointer, opened the scoring for Red Star while Aleksa Uskokovic and captain Klemer Prepelic kept the scoreboard ticking for Dubai. It was a ding-dong battle from the outset as the lead changed numerous times before Dubai established a lead that they held going into each break. They went into the first quarter with a 28-16 lead, the highlight of that period being a stunning, buzzer-beating three pointer from Awudu Abbas. Red Star made the home side pay for some mistakes early in the second quarter before Dubai came back strongly to go into the second half break 50-42, with Nate Mason sinking a basket seconds from the buzzer. Dubai went into the final quarter 66-63, thanks to a three pointer from Prepelic. They did slip from a nine-point lead before clinging on to victory by two points. Mason top-scored for Dubai with 18 points with Abass (17) and Prepelic (16) chipping in with useful contributions. The crowd got their money's worth with some top-class action on the court and entertainment during the breaks. John Boyer, who is on a business trip to the UAE and a former American basketball pro, said it’s a “great first step” for Dubai with a “really ambitious team” “They did a good job posting things on social media. I had a friend who said I should come check out the first home game for the Adriatic League. And then, I managed to get some tickets and I'm excited to see what happens,” he said. “I think it's a great first step, really ambitious team. They made some key signings in the last few weeks. So, interesting to see how the team comes together and how they compete with a Euroleague team like the Red Star. “I'm working on some trips to the UAE in the coming months and I should probably be able to make it to the couple of NBA pre-season games in Abu Dhabi as well.” Nikda Lamic, a Serbian working in Dubai for 10 years, added: “It’s amazing that the ABA League comes to Dubai, especially Red Star and I'm a fan of it. “This team is a world champion. It's good for the fans, it's good for the young kids to learn more about basketball as a sport. I'm very excited for tonight.”