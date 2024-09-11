Davis Bertans playing for the Dallas Mavericks against the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals. USA Today
Davis Bertans playing for the Dallas Mavericks against the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals. USA Today

Sport

Dubai Basketball complete roster for inaugural season with former NBA player Davis Bertans

Latvian forward joins newly-formed team ahead of the 2024/25 ABA League, which begins next week

The National

September 11, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      Abtal