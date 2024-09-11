Dubai Basketball complete roster for inaugural season with former NBA player Davis Bertans

Dubai Basketball have completed their roster with the signing of former <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/05/07/nba-abu-dhabi-games-2024-tickets-go-on-sale/" target="_blank">NBA </a>player Davis Bertans as the team prepare for their inaugural season in Europe's ABA League. Latvia's Bertans entered the NBA in the 2011 draft when he was signed by the Indiana Pacers but was immediately traded to the San Antonio Spurs and returned to Europe. His NBA career also took him to the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder, and he last played for the Charlotte Hornets during the 2023/24 season. The 31-year-old forward's arrival completes the line-up for Dubai, who will become the first UAE team to compete in a major European league when the new season begins next week. The ABA League is a top-tier professional basketball competition that features teams from the former Yugoslavia. The 2024/25 season has been expanded to 16 teams and comprises clubs from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro. Dubai open their campaign at Coca-Cola Arena on September 22 against reigning champions Red Star of Belgrade, who won both the regular league and finals last season. The signing of Bertans adds further to Dubai's multi-national squad, which features 12 players from nine countries; three Serbians, two Americans, and one each from Latvia, Italy, Turkey, the Philippines, Croatia, Jordan, and Slovenia – the nation of captain Klemen Prepelic. “It’s a great feeling to join Dubai Basketball in their first-ever season," Bertans said. "The roster that has been put together is very competitive and it’s a club that has great ambitions for the future. It’s a new challenge for me but one that I’m really excited about and can’t wait to play in front of our fans later this month.” In addition to his NBA experience, Bertans brings with him plenty of success from his time in European basketball. The forward won three Serbian league titles, one Serbian Cup, three Slovenian Cups, and the 2013 ABA League before starting his NBA career in 2016 with the Spurs. “Davis Bertans clearly brings exceptional basketball talent to the table as an eight-season NBA player with substantial European experience," Dubai head coach Jurica Golemac said. "His arrival underscores the commitment and ambition of our project while also greatly enhancing the credibility of our newly established franchise.” On the team's preparations for the season, Golemac added: “We have had a very positive pre-season campaign to date, and even though the squad has only been together a short time I have been impressed with how quickly they have gelled and become a team with real talent and potential. “We now cannot wait to run out in front of our home fans at Coca-Cola Arena on September 22. Facing the reigning champions is an incredible start for us - but with the support of a packed Arena we will put in a performance everyone can be proud of.” Tickets to watch Dubai's season-opener are available from the <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Ftracking.sevenmedia.ae%2Ftracking%2Fclick%3Fd%3D6STqbI0j3hQuAQYoKbuChnspTHx7T2jE-dWb1mGBY2yKxQPGbVy_NiLcq1-GqNuhyv_i1h6KRE6VydEZH4JjEr6hJxeINNGCKPBCBg-e-HYRPEMbOK-to0Afb6GC5QrTTOf4X5RkyJUyR--lIPf9AWlnusjvadEVhCR8eNlm0Gp0cF972AGyV7NVCaVAo98BadWiNVfxMOcmzNHt-yvvqJ01&data=05%7C02%7Cjturner%40thenationalnews.com%7C417c8f5260ad4b8a489908dcd22f5f19%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638616348130257617%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=5SRioi8FvBLqhhyBxsdxCVDmkqEnB9JGaBtzhzy3IhU%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">Coca-Cola Arena website</a> with prices starting from Dh75. Season passes can also be purchased, starting at Dh1,750 which includes reserved seating for all 15 regular season home games.