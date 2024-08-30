Paralympics 2024: History-maker Zakia Khudadadi dedicates medal to 'women of Afghanistan'

From left: Silver medalist Ziyodakhon Isakova from Uzbekistan, gold medalist Leonor Angelica Espinoza Carranza from Peru, co-bronze medalist Khwansuda Phuangkitcha of Thailand, and co-bronze medalist Zakia Khudadadi, from Afghanistan and part of the Paralympic Refugee team, celebrate after the Para Taekwondo K44-47kg class competition. AP