The National

Sport

The Open: McIlroy and DeChambeau blown off course by winds at Troon

Justin Thomas battles to three-under-par round of 68 on opening day as Justin Rose in group one shot back

author image
Stuart James

18 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Pogacar maintains Tour lead as Campenaerts seals stage win

The Open: McIlroy and DeChambeau blown off course at Troon

‘If you want it badly enough, anything is possible’: UAE captain Esha

Paris Olympics faces twin terror threats of ISIS and teenage extremists

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Palestine Cola looks to build brand as Arab consumers shun mainstream

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal