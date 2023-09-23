In-form Cristiano Ronaldo vows to compete until 'my legs say I'm finished'

Cristiano Ronaldo insists he has plenty of life left in professional football as he continued his remarkable form in Friday’s thrilling 4-3 victory against Saudi Pro League title rivals Al Ahli.

The Nassr captain, 38, struck twice in the win at Al Awwal Park, opening the scoring on four minutes before grabbing what would prove to be the winner at the beginning of the second half.

The double took Ronaldo’s league tally to nine this season in his past five matches – he also has four assists – and extended his lead at the top of the 2023-2024 campaign’s scoring charts.

The win also lifted Nassr into fifth in the table, three points off leaders Al Ittihad after seven rounds.

Speaking to Saudi broadcasters SCC after the game, Ronaldo said: “I still love football. Even with my age, I still love to play, to score goals, to win games. And I will continue until legs say, ‘Cristiano is finished’.

“But until now, I feel good, I still help the team. But for me tonight, the most important is we won the game, and we are top of the table now.”

Asked whether he enjoyed life in the league and in Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese forward said: “As I say a few months ago, this is a lovely country.

“The football now is in the top in my opinion; we have amazing players, the league becomes better and better.”

“And Saudi people deserve that because they are amazing people.”

Ronaldo played a star role in a video released by Nassr to commemorate Saudi National Day, which is celebrated on September 23.

In an interview later with the league’s official channel, Ronaldo said: “The Saudi league has become very, very difficult. So we knew every game now is difficult. But step-by-step we are better and better.”

He added: “Very important game tonight. We knew it would be a tough game – we play against an amazing team. And we won the game; this was our objective.

“So, looking forward for the next game. But out priority was to win the game, [since] we played at home. Of course, I scored two goals and I’m very happy. But the most important is the team. The team played very, very good.”

Nassr are next in action on Monday, when they open their King's Cup bid away at First Division side Ohod.

The King's Cup is Saudi Arabia's premier domestic cup competition.