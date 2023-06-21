Cristiano Ronaldo hails 'unbelievable achievement' of reaching 200 Portugal caps

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo said marking his 200th international appearance with the winner against Iceland in Euro 2024 qualifying on Tuesday was an "unbelievable achievement".

Portugal appeared to be heading towards a goalless draw in Reykjavik until Willum Thor Willumsson was sent off late on.

Al Nassr striker Ronaldo repaid coach Roberto Martinez's faith by slotting home from Goncalo Inacio's knock-down in the 89th minute.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star's record-extending 123rd international goal was initially ruled out for offside before being awarded by VAR.

“So happy. It's that kind of moment that you never expect to do it, 200 caps. For me it's an unbelievable achievement,” Ronaldo told Uefa's website. “Of course, to score the winning goal, it's even more special.”

Portugal remain two points clear of Slovakia at the top of Group J after a fourth straight win.

Slovakia, who are Portugal's next opponents in September, won 1-0 away to Liechtenstein to stay unbeaten.

Luxembourg gave their unlikely bid to reach a maiden major tournament a boost with a 2-0 away victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina to move third, just three points behind Slovakia.

The top two from each group qualify automatically for next year's finals in Germany.

Norway's Erling Haaland, front and Cyprus' Alex Gogic battle for the ball. AP

Manchester City's treble-winning striker Erling Haaland netted twice for Norway in a 3-1 win over Cyprus in Group A to get their campaign back on track after a shock 2-1 home defeat to Scotland in their previous game.

The win lifts the Norwegians to third in the five-team group on four points from four matches, behind second-placed Georgia on goal difference while Scotland, who are hosting Georgia on Tuesday, top the group with nine points from three games.

Norway broke the deadlock in the 12th minute as Alexander Sorloth's cross from the right flew just over Haaland's head but dropped perfectly for Ola Solbakken to blast home his first international goal.

Haaland converted a penalty in the 56th minute and followed that up with another powerful finish on the hour to take his season tally to 56 goals, the most of any player in the top five European leagues and two more than France's Kylian Mbappe.

Grigoris Kastanos scored a stoppage-time consolation for the visitors to reduce the deficit but it could not spoil the party as the Norwegians chalked up their first win in the group.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Estonia. AP Photo

Belgium brushed aside the Thibaut Courtois captaincy row by seeing off Estonia thanks to a Romelu Lukaku double in Tallinn.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois had said he was "surprised" that coach Domenico Tedesco told a press conference he had refused to travel to Estonia after being overlooked for the stand-in captaincy last week.

Tedesco had wanted to hand Lukaku the armband for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Austria and give Courtois the honour in Tallinn, with regular captain Kevin de Bruyne absent.

But with Courtois instead back home, Lukaku was named skipper again and responded by scoring two goals in a 3-0 success which helped Belgium stay second in Group F.

Lukaku's brace extended his Belgium goalscoring record to 75 goals in 108 caps.

Austria remained three points clear in first place, albeit having played a game more than Belgium, as Christoph Baumgartner scored twice in the last 10 minutes to clinch a 2-0 win over Sweden.

The Scandinavians are in danger of failing to reach a Euro tournament for the first time since 1996, sitting four points behind Belgium.

Poland fell to fourth place in Group E after blowing a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Moldova in Chisinau.

Moldova, who had won only one of their last 43 Euro and World Cup qualifying matches, appeared to have been safely dispatched by first-half goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Robert Lewandowski.

But Ion Nicolaescu's double left Poland reeling and Vladyslav Baboglo, who plays his club football for Ukrainian team Oleksandriya, headed past Wojciech Szczesny to score a dramatic 85th-minute winner.

Moldova, 171st in the Fifa rankings, are now third in the group standings, a point behind second-placed Albania who saw off the Faroe Islands 3-1.

Hungary moved top of Group G by cruising past Lithuania 2-0, level on points with Serbia after their 1-1 draw with Bulgaria.