England's Grenville-Wood leads at midway point in Abu Dhabi Challenge

Englishman Joshua Grenville-Wood holds the halfway lead at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Challenge after firing a second successive, 7-under-par 65 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Friday.

Making his first Challenge Tour appearance since 2021, Grenville-Wood ensured his card stayed clean once more around the National Course, as he reeled off another seven birdies in his second round to climb to 14-under – one shot ahead of overnight leader Tom Lewis.

South Africans Brandon Stone and Wilco Nienaber share third on 10-under alongside France’s Julien Sale, while Spaniard Ivan Cantero Gutierrez is one stoke further back in solo sixth. Stephen Gallacher, two-time winner of the Dubai Desert Classic and the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup Captain, sits seventh, on 8-under.

Grenville-Wood, 25, said: “I’m buzzing with my round today. A few weeks ago, I didn’t even know if I would be in the event so the last two days have given me a big boost in confidence. To come out here and play this well, I’m over the moon.

“I have made it two rounds without a bogey, and I put that down to my ball striking."

Fortunately for Grenville-Wood, he can lean this week on experience gleaned from having relocated to the UAE four years ago - especially with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees by Sunday.

“I think living here is an advantage,” he said. “The heat isn’t bothering me this week and for me it’s a nice temperature to play in. I’m not feeling tired towards the end of the round, so I think that has played an important factor so far and I know I can finish strong out here.“

Meanwhile, amateur Ahmad Skaik was the best of the seven-strong Emirati contingent in the field, although the UAE No 1’s second-round 77 was not enough to make the cut.

However, UAE resident Louis Gaughan, golf coach at Dubai Hills Golf Club, booked his place in the weekend by coming in right on the number. The Scot, who secured an invite after winning last week’s Emirates PGA Championship, shot a second successive 72 to remain on a level-par.

Speaking long before his fate was decided, Gaughan said: “It’s been really good out here the last two days - I’d like to thank the [Emirates Golf Federation] and the Emirates PGA for getting me an invite.

“We’ll see what happens with the cut line, I’d love to play the weekend. I feel like I’ve played great and a lot better than I’ve scored, so I think I was to make the cut it would free me up a little bit and allow me to have a really good weekend.”

Marking the Challenge Tour’s return to the UAE for the first time in five years, the Abu Dhabi Challenge is the first of back-to-back events taking place in the UAE as part of the European Tour group’s long-term partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation.