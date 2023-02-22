Saadiyat Beach Golf Club to host Challenge Tour event in May

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club will host the second of back-to-back Challenge Tour events in Abu Dhabi in May.

The Road to Mallorca, the season-long race on what is traditionally considered as European golf’s second tier, returns to the UAE for the first time in five years, with the Abu Dhabi Challenge first up at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from April 27-30.

The circuit then moves to Saadiyat Beach Golf Club from May 4-7, as part of the European Tour group’s long-term partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

In a statement released on Wednesday, Jamie Hodges, Head of Challenge Tour, said: “I am delighted that the wonderful Saadiyat Beach Golf Club will host our second UAE event on the 2023 Road to Mallorca.

“The UAE has provided us with numerous memorable moments since our first visit to the region in 2013, including the pinnacle of our 2018 season, when the Challenge Tour Grand Final was held at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.

“We give special thanks to the Emirates Golf Federation and the DP World Tour because these two new events in Abu Dhabi have been made possible by their long-term partnership, which is aimed at developing golf in the UAE.

“I am also grateful to our sponsors and all at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club for their help and hospitality. Through our collective partnership and teamwork, our members will be treated to a first-class tournament and an event that will be eagerly anticipated on the Challenge Tour schedule.”

General Abdallah Al Hashmi, vice chairman of the EGF, which sanctions all amateur and professional golfing events and activities in the UAE, said: “As one of the first beachfront courses in Abu Dhabi, the Gary Player-designed Saadiyat Beach Golf Club lends itself perfectly to present the rising stars of professional golf on the Challenge Tour with a significant challenge, and will provide an excellent showcase of golf this coming May.

“Hosting the second Challenge Tour event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club is important for the Emirates Golf Federation and UAE golf. Having back-to-back events in Abu Dhabi will allow the players and tour to provide exposure to great infrastructure that is in place here in Abu Dhabi.

“With both venues confirmed [Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club] we can now focus on performance and player development using these events as a pathway for the EGF invites and national team players.”