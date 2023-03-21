Erling Haaland ruled out of Euro 2024 qualifiers for Norway

Erling Haaland has been ruled out of Norway's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers because of a groin injury.

The prolific striker felt a slight pain during Manchester City's 6-0 FA Cup quarter-final thrashing of second-tier Burnley on Saturday when Haaland scored yet another hat-trick for the Premier League club.

Norway begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against Spain on Saturday before travelling to Georgia for their second game in a group that also includes Scotland and Cyprus. Haaland has scored 21 goals in 23 games for his country and his absence will be a huge blow to manager Stale Solbakken's plans.

The Norwegian Football Federation said Haaland had left the national team's training camp in Marbella, Spain, to undergo a medical follow-up with his club.

“We hoped it was just a discomfort that would pass by Saturday, but after tests and examinations yesterday it is clear that he will not be ready for the games against Spain and Georgia,” team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement.

The 22-year-old has made a remarkable start to his Manchester City career and has already scored a club-record 42 goals in all competitions – in 37 games – and could end up playing another 18 matches if Pep Guardiola's side reach both the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

He is already just two short of the record held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a season during the Premier League era.

His treble against Burnley came hot on the heels of grabbing five against Leipzig in the Champions League and Haaland has already notched six hat-tricks in his debut season at City.

“He is at the right place for his development because he is still very young,” Burnley manager – and former City captain – Vincent Kompany said of Haaland after the match.

“He will get better – he has the right coach and the right mindset.

“I have played against the greats. They are part of a special elite. The very best find it difficult to stop these guys. They keep finding a way.

“He looks like a superstar who is willing to improve and that is exciting to see. The goalscoring record puts you in a certain bracket – it is the hardest part of the game.”

City are next in action against Liverpool in the Premier League on April 1, while they host Bayern Munich on April 11 in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg at the Etihad Stadium.