Premier League predictions: Chelsea continue mini revival, wins for Spurs and Arsenal

We pick out the winners and losers ahead of the latest round of English top-flight matches

Mateo Kovacic, seocnd right, celebrates scoring for Chelsea in their Premier League win at Leicester City last week. AFP
Gareth Cox
Mar 16, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The first international break of 2023 begins next week meaning the relentless club schedule takes a breather before kicking back into gear for the big finale.

READ MORE
Haaland sends powerful message in Man City's quest to break Champions League glass ceiling

It is also a reduced Premier League fixture list this weekend with Manchester City, Manchester United, Brighton and Fulham all on FA Cup quarter-final duty.

Kicking-off the seven league games that are taking place will be Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United at the City Ground on Friday evening.

Saturday sees Aston Villa playing host to Bournemouth, Brentford entertaining Leicester City, Southampton taking on Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Wolves tackling Leeds United at Molineux and finally Chelsea's home clash with Everton.

Last, but by no means least, league leaders Arsenal face Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

This week's predictions

FRIDAY - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (midnight kick-off UAE): Forest are being dragged back into the relegation mire having gone five games without a win and are just two points outside the bottom three. Newcastle are back up to fifth in the table after beating Wolves last week in only their second league victory of the year. Prediction: Forest 1 Newcastle 2. PA

FRIDAY - Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (midnight kick-off UAE): Forest are being dragged back into the relegation mire having gone five games without a win and are just two points outside the bottom three. Newcastle are back up to fifth in the table after beating Wolves last week in only their second league victory of the year. Prediction: Forest 1 Newcastle 2. PA

Updated: March 16, 2023, 2:50 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL