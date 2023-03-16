Premier League predictions: Chelsea continue mini revival, wins for Spurs and Arsenal

The first international break of 2023 begins next week meaning the relentless club schedule takes a breather before kicking back into gear for the big finale.

It is also a reduced Premier League fixture list this weekend with Manchester City, Manchester United, Brighton and Fulham all on FA Cup quarter-final duty.

Kicking-off the seven league games that are taking place will be Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United at the City Ground on Friday evening.

Saturday sees Aston Villa playing host to Bournemouth, Brentford entertaining Leicester City, Southampton taking on Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium, Wolves tackling Leeds United at Molineux and finally Chelsea's home clash with Everton.

Last, but by no means least, league leaders Arsenal face Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

This week's predictions