Jon Jones to make UFC return with heavyweight title fight as Ngannou becomes free agent

Jon Jones will make his UFC return in March when he takes on Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title – after previous champion Francis Ngannou was released from the promotion.

Former long-time lightweight-heavyweight champion Jones, considered by many the greatest UFC athlete of all-time, will compete for the first time in more than three years - and in his debut at heavyweight - in the main event at UFC 285 in Las Vegas on March 4.

The American, 26-1 in MMA and 20-1 in the UFC, vacated the light-heavyweight crown in May 2020. Gane, 11-1 as a professional, will form his opponent at T-Mobile Arena following the UFC’s decision to cut ties with Ngannou. White confirmed on Sunday morning that Jones, 35, signed an eight-fight deal with the company.

White, who made official the match-up only after leaked photos of a digital billboard attached to T-Mobile Arena were posted on social media, said Jones was "ready, willing and able" to fight any heavyweight, including Ngannou.

Jones became the youngest UFC champion of all time in 2011, aged 23. He hasn’t fought competitively since February 2020, when he took a narrow and highly contentious decision win against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. It marked his 13th title fight win at light heavyweight.

Gane, meanwhile, is coming off a third-round knockout of Tai Tuivasa in his home country in France last September. A former interim-heavyweight champion, he lost a unification bout against Ngannou at UFC 270 in January last year.

On Ngannou, who has not competed since knee surgery early last year, White told reporters: “We’ve been negotiating with him for more than two years. We offered Francis a deal that would’ve made him the highest paid heavyweight in the history of the company – more than [Brock] Lesnar, more than anybody. And he turned the deal down.

It doesn't get bigger than this - UFC President @DanaWhite confirms that @JonnyBones will take on @Ciryl_Gane for the 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐃 heavyweight championship at #UFC285 🏆



[ March 4 | @TMobileArena | Tix On Sale Jan 20 at https://t.co/LJfHcNZo6J ] pic.twitter.com/oUpfPUMYXp — UFC (@ufc) January 15, 2023

“We’re going to release him from his contract, give up our right to match. He can go wherever he wants, do whatever he wants. I think Francis is at a place right now, where he doesn’t want to take a risk. He feels like he can fight lesser opponents and make more money.

“The guy weighs over 300 lbs, just had knee surgery, hasn’t had a real training camp. I think that probably has a lot to do with it. He doesn’t know what’s going to happen with his knee, he’s not getting younger.

"It’s not like this is something that has never happened before. There’s been other guys that have come to us and said, 'I don’t want to compete at this level anymore'.”

Speaking in the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 67, White also confirmed that the trilogy clash between welterweight champion Leon Edwards and former belt-holder Kamaru Usman will headline UFC 286 in London on March 18.

Justin Gaethje will face Rafael Fiziev in the co-main, in a heavy-hitting lightweight encounter.

Ngannou's final UFC fight at UFC 270