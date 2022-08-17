Champions Stakes is 'perfect' Baaeed’s next goal after extending winning streak to 10

Baaeed underlined his status as the best thoroughbred on earth after stretching his unbeaten record to 10 when landing the Juddmonte International Stakes on the opening day of York’s Ebor Festival.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old never looked troubled under jockey Jim Crowley as he romped home six and-a-half lengths clear of Mishriff when stepping up to the one mile two and-a-half furlong distance for the first time.

“It was a spectacular performance and I’m glad that everyone will now believe in him,” Haggas said.

A confident Crowley even switched Baaeed in behind Native Trail and Mishriff with over two furlongs to run, giving himself extra time to prepare his challenge and deliver at the right moment.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Crowley said. “I always knew it was there, even from day one when I rode him at Newmarket. He’s got everything, he’s the perfect racehorse.

“I’m not joking He has everything. He's as good as the greats.”

Sheikha Hissa Hamdan Al Maktoum alongside Baaeed. PA

Baaeed was the highest-rated (at 128) racehorse in the world as he lined up at the start line.

He is set to race once more before retiring, with Sheikha Hissa, who heads up Shadwell Estates following the death of her father Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid last year, stunned by what her horse has been able to achieve.

“In every aspect, I enjoyed it so much,” she said. “I think today I was more nervous than the other days as it was a different distance, but he proved he is better at this and we have been running him over the wrong distance!

“We would love him to stay unbeaten and he won very nicely, we couldn’t have been prouder. One more time and that’s about it.”

According to Haggas, the Champions Stakes at Ascot is Baaeed’s next target. "We wanted our finale in the Champions Stakes, that’s always been our plan,” the trainer added.