Baaeed bids to emulate Frankel and add Juddmonte to list of impressive wins

Baaeed will take on six rivals including Godolphin’s Irish 2000 Guineas winner in the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes as he steps up in trip on the opening day of York's Ebor Festival on Wednesday.

Undefeated in nine starts, the Shadwell-owned colt is one of three William Haggas-trained entries and the star attraction for his first start beyond a mile in the £1 million 1m2½f feature.

The four-year-old Sea The Stars colt under Jim Crawley will attempt to emulate Frankel, a decade after the legendary Juddmonte colt completed the Lockinge, Queen Anne, Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte four-timer.

Native Trail goes into the race with an impressive record of delivering on the big occasion, which the Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby believes gives him an excellent chance.

“It’s a fantastic race with a rich history and has been won by some great horses,” Appleby told godolphin.com.

“Baaeed is top class with an outstanding profile, who holds everything in front of him, but we feel we have the right horse to take him on and make a race of it.”

Native Trail was runner-up in the English 2000 Guineas before success in the Irish equivalent and then finishing third behind Vadeni and Mishriff in the Eclipse over the 10-furlong trip at Sandown Park on July 2.

“Racing likes to see good horses go at one another and hopefully that’s what we will see at York,” Appleby added of the Oasis Dream colt.

“Native Trail’s work has been great. The condition of this horse is second to none. He thrives on his work, and after giving him a break following the Eclipse, we have been winding his work up week by week.”

Haggas' other two entries are Sir Busker and Alenquer, who will try to go one better than last year's second to Mishriff.

Aidan O'Brien has won the Juddmonte six times and will be represented by High Definition while Dubai businessman Mohamed Obaid’s Dubai Honour complete the line-up.