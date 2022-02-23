Sharjah's Caio Lucas breaks Al Wasl hearts to clinch President's Cup final spot

Caio Lucas scored two spectacular late goals for Sharjah to clinch a place in the President's Cup final after a thrilling win over Al Wasl on Tuesday.

The Brazilian levelled the tie at 2-2 with scored bicycle kick for a 90th minute before heading in a late winner off an Ousmane Camara cross two minutes into added time.

After a scoreless first half, Sharjah had a chance to take the lead early in the second period, but Caio’s spot kick crashed against the woodwork.

Gilberto Oliveira put Wasl ahead with a 52nd minute penalty and Haboush Saleh doubled the lead five minutes later when he was set-up by Brazilian Ramiro.

Camara closed the gap with a curling effort from outside the area on 70 minutes before Caio clinched a place in the final with his late double.

“God blessed me to score the two late goals after missing the penalty,” Caio said after picking up the man-of-the-match award.

“I was confident on the spot kick but this is football. We created a lot of chances in the first half but we couldn’t finish it, but we did well to win the game in the second half.

“But this is the game. Sometimes you create a lot of scoring opportunities and can’t [find the] final touch to score. And what’s important is now Sharjah’s in the final. We worked so much to be there and prepare our minds to play in this final.”

Goals from last night’s instant classic in President’s Cup semi-final.



Featuring Caio Lucas’ remarkable double (look at the time), & superb commentary (as usual) by Faris Awad.pic.twitter.com/xTHgJ4nWvM — John McAuley (@_JMcAuley) February 23, 2022

Sharjah go through to the final 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg semi-final ended scoreless. They meet Al Wahda, who secured their spot with a 6-3 aggregate win over Baniyas.

Wahda went into the return leg having won their first meeting with Baniyas 4-1, and a 2-2 result on Tuesday ensured their passage to the final.

Wahda led through an 11th-minute Khamis Ismail effort that was cancelled out four minutes later by Baniyas' Mohammed Al Hammadi.

The visitors regained the lead through Joao Pedro before Suhail Al Noobi struck for the home side on 27 minutes.