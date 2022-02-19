Al Ain beat Baniyas to maintain six-point lead at top of Adnoc Pro League

Al Ain maintained their six-point lead over Al Wahda at the top of the Adnoc Pro League after both teams secured victories on Friday.

The Garden City club beat Baniyas 2-0 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium while Omar Khrbin's first-half strike was enough to secure all three points for Al Wahda in their game against Khor Fakkan at Al Nahyan Stadium.

Cristian Guanca and Soufian Rahimi got the goals in the second half for Al Ain to register their 12th league win in 16 league games to take their tally to 39 points.

“It was another good performance and another good result for us, and above all we won three very important points,” Al Ain manager Serhiy Rebrov said.

“We had a difficult first half but we scored an early goal and thereafter we had the game under control in the second period.

“Obviously we need to keep winning every game we play at this stage of the competition. We expect some hard games in the coming weeks and I would like to think the team can take this winning momentum forward.”

Rahimi set-up Guanca for the opening goal two minutes into the second half and the Moroccan winger fired in the second for his team to seal the game four minutes from time.

Khrbin struck for Wahda in the 34th minute with a superb strike. The Syria international curled in a brilliant effort into the top corner of Ahmed Mahmoud's goal to secure all three points for the home side.

In the late game, Sharjah were held to a 0-0 draw by Al Wasl, leaving them nine points off the top in third place.