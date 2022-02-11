Fares Juma strikes for Al Wahda's first win over Baniyas in five years

Fares Juma’s goal in first-half added time was enough for Al Wahda to claim all three points away to Baniyas and close the gap on Adnoc Pro League leaders Al Ain.

The Wahda centre-back headed in a corner from Tahnoon Al Zaabi in the second minute of injury time at the end of the first half for Wahda's first win over Baniyas in five years.

READ MORE Al Ain maintain six-point lead with victory over Khor Fakkan

Victory saw the capital club cut Al Ain's lead down to three points, at least until the Garden City club take on Emirates on Friday.

“It was an important win that keeps us in second spot in the league behind Al Ain,” Juma said.

“True, I scored the only goal of the match, but we played a very good game as a team to achieve this result.

“Baniyas has always been a very tough opponent as our record against them suggests. Considering that fact, it’s very good result. Our objective is to win every game and keep the pressure behind the leaders.”

Wahda had the better of the chances and in truth could have won by a bigger margin, with Omar Khrbin and Fabio Martin guilty of wasting golden chances.

Elsehere, Ousmane Camara was the hero for Sharjah as the overcame Al Dhafra 1-0 while 10-man Al Wasl edged out Khor Fakkan by the same score at the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qassimi Stadium.

Camara fired in the winner on the half-hour with a fiercely struck tight-foot shot from outside the area.

Sharjah could have doubled the lead towards the end had Caio Lucas’ effort from inside the area not ricocheted off the post.

Wasl battled through the numerical disadvantage to return with full points from Khor Fakkan.

The visitors suffered blow when Abdullah El Refaey was sent off for a second bookable offence, leaving his side a player short for an hour.

Michel Araujo broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he curled a low shot from inside the area.