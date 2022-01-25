Roy Hodgson back in the game at 74 as Watford appoint him as new manager

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.

The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge, following a nine-game run without a win.

READ MORE Roy Hodgson to step down as Crystal Palace manager and begin retirement

Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the past 10 years and their third this season after the dismissal of Xisco Munoz in October.

He inherits a team threatened with relegation, sitting 19th in the table, two points from safety ahead of a trip to bottom side Burnley on February 5.

Hodgson returns to management having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

Ranieri, 70, was shown the door after Friday night’s 3-0 home defeat by fellow relegation candidates Norwich, which left the Italian with a record of 11 defeats from his 14 games in charge.

Hodgson previously worked for the Pozzo family, owners of Watford, during a short stint as Udinese boss in 2001.

Watford Football Club welcomed Hodgson's appointment on Twitter: "We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager. Welcome to Watford, Roy!"

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.



Welcome to Watford, Roy! — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022

The Hornets are the sixth Premier League club he has managed after spells with Blackburn, Fulham, West Brom, Liverpool and boyhood club Palace.

Hodgson previously managed England at European Championships in 2012 and 2016, and at the 2014 World Cup.

He also managed the UAE team for two years before being dismissed.