October 24: Clasico, Man United v Liverpool, India v Pakistan on a huge day in sport

Every sports fan has a few days marked on calendar for games the simply cannot be missed. And if you are a serious sports fan, then October 24, 2021 should be highlighted in the boldest possible colours.

The second last Sunday of this October sees not one but five epic contests in the world of sport. Football fans will be spoilt for choice, as they have Manchester United v Liverpool, El Clasico and Inter v Juve in Serie A to chose from. Good luck, however, to those who want to want to watch both the EPL and La Liga showdowns as their timings clash.

Around the same time we have the biggest match in the world of sport - India v Pakistan in a World Cup. The traditional rivals have been restricted to facing each other only in multi-team tournaments owing to India's political stance on bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan.

We are not done here. Later in the evening, we have the US Grand Prix where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will aim to take a decisive edge in the driver's championship race as the season enters the final stretch.

With so much happening, here is how and when you can catch all the action on October 24, 2021 in the UAE:

India v Pakistan

6pm (UAE time) on CricLife Max channel on Etisalat’s eLife TV, Switch TV, and STARZPLAY app

Whenever the South Asian heavyweights face off, it attracts a staggering number of eyeballs. The 2019 World Cup in England was the most watched ICC event ever, with the India v Pakistan match topping the charts with 273 million viewers on TV and another 50 million digital-only viewers. That was a 50-over contest affected by rain. So expect the upcoming 20-over contest to break those records.

Barcelona v Real Madrid

6:15pm on beIN Sports

El Clasico kicks off an unbelievable evening for football fans. Barca are clearly struggling in every single aspect of the game - seventh in the table, in deep financial doldrums and a serious management crisis. Still, there is a ray of hope in youngsters Gavi and Ansu Fati. And they will need every ounce of positivity against Madrid who are near the front of the pack.

Salah's goal in 2021-22 season

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 1. Mohamed Salah's first goal of the season came in Liverpool's first game of the season, a 3-0 victory at newly promoted Norwich City on August 14. Reuters

Manchester United v Liverpool

7:30pm on beIN Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo v Mohamed Salah at Old Trafford, both in peak form. The Portuguese will be out to stamp his authority in what has been an encouraging return to United, while Salah will have slightly different motivations. The Egyptian's contract discussions with Liverpool have not moved ahead smoothly, and this could be a chance for the star forward to make a statement on the pitch following a brilliant statement start to the new season.

Marseille v PSG

10.45pm on beIN Sports

Paris-Saint Germain are the team of the season, with Lionel Messi teaming up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. However, it has not been the smoothest of starts for Messi personally, even though PSG are at the table summit - as always. In his first five games in all competitions, Messi scored one goal. Let's see what Marseille bring out of him.

Internazionale v Juventus

10:45pm, beIN Sports

Derby d'Italia to cap things off for football fans. Inter have made a strong start to the season, while Juventus have been indifferent. But the derby is the most intense match-up in Italian football, so the energy will be different. Juve, moreover, have lost just one of their last 11 matches with Inter.

United States Grand Prix

11pm on MBC Action

This is turning out to be a sensational fight for the driver's championship. Lewis Hamilton and young challenger Max Verstappen and neck and neck as the season enters the final stretch. Both drivers have shown desire to push their limits in the race to the top. Whatever happens, this will not be boring.