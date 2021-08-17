Pro League Awards: Ali Mabkhout wins Golden Ball for Emiratis as Al Jazira sweep trophies

Ali Mabkhout of Al Jazira won the Golden Boot award for being the league's top scorer with 25 goals during the UAE Pro League 2021 awards ceremony at Emirates Palace. (Khushnum Bhandari)

Ali Mabkhout was the big winner at the annual UAE Pro League Awards, scooping three prizes during Monday's ceremony at Emirates Palace.

The Al Jazira and UAE international forward won the Golden Ball for the Emirati players as well as the Golden Shoe after topping the 2020/21 league scoring charts with 25 goals to help the Abu Dhabi club clinch a third UAE league title.

Mabkhout, 30, was also named in the Pro League Dream Team.

“It indeed is nice to receive some awards for individual performances but these awards won’t be meaningful if the team doesn’t win,” Mabkhout said.

“I’m delighted we won the league and hopefully [UAE] earn a spot in the 2022 World Cup, Insha Allah.

“Football is also a team game and I was very fortunate to have the support and assistance from fellow players on the pitch to score all those goals. It was great to win the league and hopefully we can do it again.”

Ali Mabkhout wins the Golden Shoe Award for the league’s topscorer after bagging 25 goals #UAEProLeagueAwards@alimabkhout07 pic.twitter.com/Mu4QUGCLiS — ADNOC Pro League (@AGLeague_EN) August 16, 2021

Joao Pedro won the Golden Ball award for foreign players after helping his side Baniyas finish runner-up in the league.

“I am happy to receive this award and it obviously will have a special place in my trophy cupboard,” the Brazilian forward said.

Collecting a couple of awards on the night was the veteran Al Wahda forward Ismail Matar.

He won the Fans’ Player of the Year award and for the best goal of the season prize against Shabab Al Ahli.

The newly introduced Golden Ball Award for the best young player (resident or born in UAE) went to Shabab Al Ahli's Igor Jesus, and the Golden Boy Award for the best young Emirati player went to Al Wasl's Ali Saleh.

Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khaseif received the Golden Glove Award and Marcel Keizer the Best Manager.

Dream Team Award: Ali Khaseif, Miloš Kosanović (Al Jazira), Walid Abbas (Shabab Al Ahli), Bandar AlAhbabi (Al Ain), Mahmoud Khamis (Al Nasr), Abdullah Ramadan, Thulani Serero (Al Jazira), Fabio Lima (Al Wasl), Ryan Mendes (Al Nasr), Joao Pedro (Bani Yas), Ali Mabkhout (Al Jazira) pic.twitter.com/FmrxVHR81M — ADNOC Pro League (@AGLeague_EN) August 16, 2021

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

