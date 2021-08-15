Football crowds to return to stands with 60 per cent capacity for Adnoc Pro League start

UAE football fans have been allowed to attend upcoming matches. Satish Kumar / The National

Football fans in the UAE can now enjoy the game from the stands with the news that spectators will now be allowed to attend the Adnoc Pro League, which kicks-off the new season on Thursday.

The UAE Pro League, in coordination with the UAE Football Association and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, has capped the crowd capacity at 60 per cent per game for matches in the Adnoc Pro League, Pro League Cup, UAE Super Cup.

Entry is restricted to spectators 16 years and above. Fans whose Al Hosn app shows green status, proving that they have received either a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or the second dose less than six months ago, will be allowed entry.

The fans will also have to present a negative PCR test result valid for 48 hours from the match day and they will have to adhere to precautionary measures, undergo temperature tests, wear face masks, and maintain social distancing.

The opening round of the Adnoc Pro League will see Emirates host Shabab Al Ahli in Ras Al Khaimah, while Al Wahda take the long journey to face the promoted Al Orooba in Fujairah in the early games. Ajman will be at home to Al Nasr in the late match.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 sp13 al jazira Al Jazira were presented with the Arabian Gulf League trophy after easing past Khorfakkan 3-1 in the final game of the season on Tuesday, May 11. Victor Besa / The National. (Victor Besa)

On Friday, defending champions Al Jazira play Al Dhafra at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Khorfakkan host Al Ain in the two early games. Sharjah meets Kalba and Baniyas takes on Al Wasl in the late matches.

It was another positive news for the sport in the country. Earlier in August, UAE's top football division was renamed the Adnoc Pro League following a record Dh80 million deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) to become title sponsors.

The deal is the single largest sponsorship in the league’s history. Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi, UAE Pro League Chairman, had said the sponsorship reflects the important role played by the UAE Pro League and its influence on society.

“We are excited to work in partnership with Adnoc as we seek to drive change which will benefit players, spectators and the wider football community across the UAE,” he said.

“The agreement goes beyond monetary goals, as we look to develop a strategic partnership that creates added value through its ability to achieve tangible results on the ground in the coming years.”

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The figures behind the event 1) More than 300 in-house cleaning crew 2) 165 staff assigned to sanitise public areas throughout the show 3) 1,000+ social distancing stickers 4) 809 hand sanitiser dispensers placed throughout the venue

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Last-16 France 4

Race card 6.30pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Meydan Cup – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,810m 7.40pm: UAE 2000 Guineas – Group 3 (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm: Firebreak Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,600m 9.50pm: Meydan Classic – Conditions (TB) $$50,000 (T) 1,400m 9.25pm: Dubai Sprint – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,200m

Abu Dhabi traffic facts Drivers in Abu Dhabi spend 10 per cent longer in congested conditions than they would on a free-flowing road The highest volume of traffic on the roads is found between 7am and 8am on a Sunday. Travelling before 7am on a Sunday could save up to four hours per year on a 30-minute commute. The day was the least congestion in Abu Dhabi in 2019 was Tuesday, August 13. The highest levels of traffic were found on Sunday, November 10. Drivers in Abu Dhabi lost 41 hours spent in traffic jams in rush hour during 2019

On the menu First course ▶ Emirati sea bass tartare Yuzu and labneh mayo, avocado, green herbs, fermented tomato water ▶ The Tale of the Oyster Oyster tartare, Bahraini gum berry pickle Second course ▶ Local mackerel Sourdough crouton, baharat oil, red radish, zaatar mayo ▶ One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest Quail, smoked freekeh, cinnamon cocoa Third course ▶ Bahraini bouillabaisse Venus clams, local prawns, fishfarm seabream, farro ▶ Lamb 2 ways Braised lamb, crispy lamb chop, bulgur, physalis Dessert ▶ Lumi Black lemon ice cream, pistachio, pomegranate ▶ Black chocolate bar Dark chocolate, dates, caramel, camel milk ice cream



Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

If you go… Emirates launched a new daily service to Mexico City this week, flying via Barcelona from Dh3,995. Emirati citizens are among 67 nationalities who do not require a visa to Mexico. Entry is granted on arrival for stays of up to 180 days.

