Adnoc become UAE Pro League title sponsors after record partnership deal

The UAE's top football division has been renamed the Adnoc Pro League following a record Dh80 million deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) to become title sponsors.
The deal is the single largest sponsorship in the league’s history.
“This partnership ushers a new era for football in the UAE, which through the support and guidance of the nation’s wise Leadership, promises more energy, excitement, and opportunity than ever before,” said Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnoc.
“The Adnoc Pro League builds on the commitment to elevate the health and wellbeing of individuals through our various sporting initiatives, and it embodies our historical dedication to supporting the communities in which we operate.
“This step-changing partnership will drive social progress and inspire the next generation of Emirati talent, as well as the broader community, to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle as we celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee year.”
Through this agreement, Adnoc has taken a leading role in shaping the future development of football in the UAE with the aim to connect the sport with the community in new and innovative ways and to nurture emerging talent.
Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi, UAE Pro League Chairman, said the sponsorship reflects the important role played by the UAE Pro League and its influence on society by supporting talent, developing Emirati football, and creating a competitive atmosphere.
“We are excited to work in partnership with Adnoc as we seek to drive change which will benefit players, spectators and the wider football community across the UAE,” he said.
“The agreement goes beyond monetary goals, as we look to develop a strategic partnership that creates added value through its ability to achieve tangible results on the ground in the coming years.”
The new Adnoc Pro League season begins on August 19 with three matches on the opening day.
