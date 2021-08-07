Fabio De Lima ruled out of UAE camp ahead of 2022 World Cup qualification final round

UAEvVietnam-DXB UAE manager Bert van Marwijk takes training before the game between the UAE and Vietnam in the World Cup qualifiers at Zabeel Stadium. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE squad travelled to Serbia on Saturday for a short training camp to prepare for the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, although they did so without forward Fabio De Lima.

The national team, who advanced to the third phase in June as winners of their second-round group, met in Dubai on Friday before flying to Serbia for the get-together until August 13. Qualification commences on September 2. The UAE are placed in Group A alongside South Korea, Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

However, there were multiple changes to Bert van Marwijk’s initial squad for the camp, with De Lima and Al Wasl teammate Ali Salmeen ruled out on Saturday morning through injury. The Brazilian-born De Lima has proved a huge hit since making his competitive debut for the UAE in June, scoring five goals in four qualifiers. Salmeen, meanwhile, is a regular starter in midfield.

On Friday, the Football Association announced that Khalfan Mubarak, Yousef Jaber, Mohammed Al Attas and Mohammed Juma Eid had all withdrawn through illness or fitness issues, with Yahya Al Ghassani, Hassan Saleh and Zayed Al Ameri called up in their place. The UAE are not scheduled to play any friendlies while in Europe.

Van Marwijk’s side begin their Group A campaign with a double-header next month against Lebanon, in Dubai on September 2, and against Syria, in Jordan, five days later. They then take on Iran and Iraq in October, both at home, before travelling to South Korea and Lebanon the following month. The third round concludes next March.

بعثة منتخبنا الوطني تُغادر إلى صربيا 📸#منتخب_الإمارات pic.twitter.com/98k1ElPsda — UAE NT منتخب الإمارات (@UAEFNT) August 7, 2021

Only the top two teams in each of the two groups will seal an automatic spot at Qatar 2022, with the two third-placed sides then facing off to go into the intercontinental play-off. The UAE have only once previously competed in a World Cup, in 1990.

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

Details Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books

FIGHT CARD Sara El Bakkali v Anisha Kadka (Lightweight, female)

Mohammed Adil Al Debi v Moaz Abdelgawad (Bantamweight)

Amir Boureslan v Mahmoud Zanouny (Welterweight)

Abrorbek Madaminbekov v Mohammed Al Katheeri (Featherweight)

Ibrahem Bilal v Emad Arafa (Super featherweight)

Ahmed Abdolaziz v Imad Essassi (Middleweight)

Milena Martinou v Ilham Bourakkadi (Bantamweight, female)

Noureddine El Agouti v Mohamed Mardi (Welterweight)

Nabil Ouach v Ymad Atrous (Middleweight)

Nouredin Samir v Zainalabid Dadachev (Lightweight)

Marlon Ribeiro v Mehdi Oubahammou (Welterweight)

Brad Stanton v Mohamed El Boukhari (Super welterweight

