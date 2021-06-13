UAE distance learning, Sheikh Zayed photos, Hajj restrictions, 2,123 new cases - The Daily Update
Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending including Egyptian satellites, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen and a public funeral in Canada.
On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, UAE public schools to continue with distance learning after term 3 exams and an Abu Dhabi university has acquired rare photos of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's founding father.
Saudi Arabia restricts Hajj to residents for a second year and the WHO’s chief says the need for vaccines outstrips G7 pledges.
Published: June 13, 2021 10:37 AM