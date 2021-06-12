UAE reports 2,123 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths

The UAE reported 2,123 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, after a further 249,746 tests.

It brings the total number of infections since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 596,017.

The daily infection rate in the country fell in mid-May, after peaking at nearly 4,000 in late January, but has recently risen slightly to a seven-day average of just over 2,000.

Officials said 2,094 people recovered from the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, taking the recovery total to 575,288.

There are 19,005 active cases in the UAE.

Four more people died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,724.

Government data showed 13,684,429 vaccine doses have been administered across the country.

The UAE's vaccine drive has now reached more than 80 per cent of the eligible population, officials said last week.

Meanwhile, families in the UAE who lost elderly relatives to Covid-19 have appealed to others to stay safe.

In telling their stories, they hope sombre reminders of the devastating effects of the pandemic will highlight the need to remain vigilant.

In Abu Dhabi, residents living in the emirate on expired visas can now take the coronavirus vaccine. This allows people who are switching jobs or out of work to get inoculated without delay.