Abu Dhabi to offer Covid-19 vaccine to people with expired visas

People switching jobs or out of work can now get inoculated without delay

Abu Dhabi residents living in the emirate on expired visas can now take the coronavirus vaccine.

The government dropped the requirement for anyone taking the doses to have a valid residency visa or Emirates ID.

The decision will cover "everyone with an expired residency or entry visa, for their safety and health, and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic".

Nearly 85 per cent of eligible people over the age of 16 have taken the vaccine, offering protection for much of the population.

Booster shots of Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech were introduced in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates.

The third shots are aimed at people who took the vaccine early on and whose antibodies may decline over time. There is also strong demand for the Pfizer shots, which are required for travel to a number of European Union nations.

Updated: June 11, 2021 05:50 PM

