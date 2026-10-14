Aramco building struck, missing sailors' families grieve and Dubai unveils underground transport plans

Today on Trending Middle East, a building of Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco is attacked in Dharan, as the Houthi rebels in Yemen escalate their missile campaign against the kingdom. The Energy Ministry says the strike cause a fire but there were no casualties.

Families of two Indian sailors who have been missing since a drone hit an oil tanker off Oman's coast tell The National they are "sick with grief" as they wait for news.

A group of senators has urged US President Donald Trump to cancel a Russian diesel deal, warning that it could help Iran and endanger American troops in the Middle East.

Meanwhile Dubai has unveiled plans for a new underground transport network.

Research from the World Economic Forum suggests that artificial intelligence could help to create more than $1 trillion in wealth for countries in the Middle East and North Africa by 2030.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.