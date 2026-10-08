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Trending Middle East

Riyadh flights pause after Houthi attacks, US claims Hormuz is open and UAE calls for rain prayers

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 08, 2026

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, flights from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were disrupted this morning after the Houthis claimed a ballistic missile strike there. It comes after Saudi authorities confirmed that three people were killed in earlier attacks on Riyadh and Abha airports.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran has lost control of the Strait of Hormuz, claiming oil exports from the Gulf have returned to near prewar levels. Iran has disputed the claim.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has sparked backlash for handing out pins depicting a hangman’s noose to high school pupils in the city of Herzliya. The move is part of his campaign to promote the use of the death penalty against Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks.

Abu Dhabi is rolling out a major training programme to teach 20,000 government employees AI skills. The initiative is part of the emirate's ambition to become the world’s first AI-powered government by 2027.

And President Sheikh Mohamed has called for special rain prayers, known as Salaat Al Istisqaa, be held at mosques across the UAE this Friday.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 08, 2026, 4:33 AM
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