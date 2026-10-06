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Trending Middle East

Yemeni forces secure Bab Al Mandeb, UAE-Jordan launch $2.3bn railway and Eagle Hills signs Syria projects

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 06, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Yemeni government forces secure control of the Bab Al Mandeb strait and the strategic port city of Mokha as their offensive against the Houthis expands.

The Saudi-led coalition is providing air support, while Yemeni forces have also begun what they call a “strategic offensive” on Sanaa.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed and Jordan’s King Abdullah attend the ground-breaking of a $2.3 billion railway linking the Port of Aqaba with major mining centres.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-based Eagle Hills signs an agreement for two major developments in Syria that are expected to create more than 40,000 jobs.

Dubai launches a new accelerator to expand the use of agentic AI across government services, bringing together 33 government entities in its first phase. And schools in Dubai remind parents not to photograph or film other children or staff without their consent.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 06, 2026, 5:43 AM
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