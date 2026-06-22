World Cup round-up: Egypt make history with first win, Morocco flying and Iraq face France tonight

Egypt made history in Vancouver, beating New Zealand 3-1 to record their first World Cup win, 92 years after becoming the first African and Arab nation to appear at the tournament.

A half-time tactical shift transformed the match after Egypt fell behind, with Mohamed Salah scoring his first World Cup goal before Trezeguet headed in a third from Salah's corner. Egypt now top Group G on four points, with an opportunity to win the group in their final match against Iran.

Iran kept pace with a disciplined 0-0 draw against Belgium, with Alireza Beiranvand making a crucial save and Mehdi Taremi denied a goal by VAR. Belgium finished with ten men after a late red card. The Group G finale between Egypt and Iran is now one of the most compelling matches of the round.

Morocco scored the fastest goal of the tournament so far, with Ismael Saibari scoring after 71 seconds against Scotland on Sunday to claim a 1-0 win. Morocco are level with Brazil at the top of Group C on four points.

Spain recovered from their opening draw to beat Saudi Arabia 4-0, with 18-year-old Lamine Yamal scoring on his first World Cup start to become only the second player of that age to open the scoring in a World Cup match after Pele in 1958. Saudi Arabia have one point from two games and must beat Cape Verde to stay alive.

Tunisia were eliminated after a 4-0 defeat to Japan, their second heavy loss in two matches under two different coaches.

Tonight, France face Iraq at 1am UAE time, with Didier Deschamps warning his squad not to underestimate them. Argentina face Austria at 9pm, and Jordan take on Algeria at 7am in a match both sides need.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.