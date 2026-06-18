World Cup round-up: England thrill, Ronaldo struggles and Qatar face Canada tonight

England beat Croatia 4-2 in Dallas in a match that had everything. Harry Kane scored twice, drawing level with Gary Lineker as England's top World Cup scorer with 10 goals, but Croatia equalised twice in a wild first half. Jude Bellingham gave England the lead two minutes after the break, and Marcus Rashford finished it. England were exciting and vulnerable in equal measure, and they now face Ghana, who beat Panama 1-0 with a 95th-minute winner.

Portugal were held 1-1 by the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who earned their first ever World Cup point. Joao Neves gave Portugal an early lead but they never controlled the match, and DRC equalised before half time. Ronaldo played the full game but was peripheral, missing two chances late on. Questions are already being asked about Portugal's attacking structure.

Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in a disciplined if unspectacular performance, with Luis Diaz scoring on the counter attack to make the difference.

Tonight, Qatar take on co-hosts Canada at 2am UAE time in Vancouver. Group B is completely level after the opening round, and a win for either side would transform the picture. Mexico and South Korea, both winners in round one, meet at 5am in what could already be a decisive Group A fixture.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.