World Cup round-up: Messi hat-trick, Iraq's return and Jordan's debut before England kick off tonight

Lionel Messi marked his 200th international appearance and sixth World Cup with a hat-trick, as Argentina beat Algeria 3-0 in Kansas City. He is now level with Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals and became the first man to play in six of the tournaments. Algeria, back at the World Cup after 12 years, were punished by poor finishing and Messi's ruthlessness. They face Jordan next.

Iraq's first World Cup match in 40 years ended in a 4-1 defeat to Norway, although they were competitive in the first half and Aymen Hussein scored their second ever World Cup goal and their first since 1986. Norway's Erling Haaland scored twice in his World Cup debut. Jordan also lost their first ever World Cup match, going down 3-1 to Austria, with Ali Olwan scoring a memorable debut goal before Austria pulled away.

France beat Senegal 3-1, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice to become France's all-time top scorer with 58 goals.

All eight Arab nations have now played once, scoring four draws and four defeats. Tunisia have appointed Hervé Renard as head coach until the end of the tournament following Sabri Lamouchi's sacking.

Tonight, Portugal face DR Congo at 9pm UAE time, with Ronaldo one goal away from becoming the first player to score at six World Cups. England play Croatia at midnight.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.