Astronomers in UAE await spectacular meteor shower and new moon

Stargazers are set for a celestial treat this month, with the Perseids meteor shower to occur alongside a new moon on August 12.

Astronomers will hope for clear conditions to see the meteor shower light up the night sky. As the event coincides with a new moon, exceptionally dark skies could make it one of the best years for midsummer meteor watching.

Events hosted by the Dubai Astronomy Group at Al Khateem Art Hub offer opportunities to watch the meteor shower, as well as enjoying telescope and astrophotography opportunities.

When Earth passes through the debris tail of the Comet Swift-Tuttle, named after the American astronomers who discovered it, Lewis Swift and Horace Parnell Tuttle, the Perseids occur. The shower takes its name from the Perseus constellation, from which the meteors appear to radiate.

A new moon creates excellent conditions for stargazing, as there is minimal moonlight. The best viewing time is from midnight through to dawn in areas away from urban light pollution, such as deserts.

The Dubai Astronomy Group is to host an observation event at Al Khatim Desert in Abu Dhabi from 11pm on August 12.