World Cup round-up: Tunisia thrashed, Iran reach Los Angeles and Egypt, Saudi Arabia kick-off tonight

Tunisia suffered one of the heaviest defeats of the opening round, losing 5-1 to Sweden in Monterrey, in a damaging start to their World Cup campaign.

Yasin Ayari was the story of the night. The Brighton midfielder, born in Sweden to a Tunisian father and Moroccan mother, scored twice. He chose Sweden after Tunisia had tried to convince him to switch allegiance. Ayari did not celebrate his first goal, but celebrated the second. Sweden were emphatic and Tunisia, who did not concede a single goal in qualification, now face a must-win match against Japan.

The Samurai Blue themselves took a point from the Netherlands, in what many are calling the best game of the tournament so far. The teams drew 2-2 in Dallas after Daichi Kamada equalised in the 89th minute. Germany made the biggest statement of the opening round, beating Curacao 7-1, while Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo scored in the 90th minute to see off Ecuador.

Off the pitch, Iran's arrival in Los Angeles has dominated the conversation. Eleven members of the Iranian party, including the team manager, were denied entry to the US, on the same day President Trump announced a peace deal with Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Captain Mehdi Taremi said the tension had undermined Fifa's message of football bringing people together.

For the Arab world, tonight is when the tournament truly begins. Egypt face Belgium at 11pm UAE time, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush offering genuine threat on the counter. Saudi Arabia face Uruguay at 2am, with local media evoking the spirit of that famous win over Argentina in Qatar. Meanwhile Qatar have already earned a point, drawing 1-1 with Switzerland, and Morocco were arguably the better side in their 1-1 draw with Brazil, with 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi impressing in midfield.

Spain also begin their campaign tonight against debutants Cape Verde at 8pm UAE time.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.