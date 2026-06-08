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Trending Middle East

Israel and Iran exchange attacks, regional airspace closures and Trump seeks to calm tensions

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

June 08, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, a fragile regional ceasefire comes under renewed pressure after Israel launches strikes across Iran in response to overnight Iranian missile and drone attacks.

Several neighbouring countries respond by tightening security measures, with Iraq closing its airspace, Syria suspending flights in parts of the country and Jordan activating air-raid sirens.

US President Donald Trump urges both sides to avoid further escalation while acknowledging the challenges facing ongoing negotiations to end the conflict and reopen a path to diplomacy.

As the Fifa World Cup begins in North America, concerns grow over immigration enforcement and security procedures after Iraqi and Iranian football officials report entry and visa issues.

And in Abu Dhabi, more than 1,000 job opportunities for Emiratis are being offered through the Manufacturers 2026 exhibition as the UAE continues its push to increase private-sector employment among citizens.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 08, 2026, 5:45 AM
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