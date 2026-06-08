More than 1,000 new energy job opportunities for Emiratis at Abu Dhabi exhibition

More than 1,000 job opportunities in the energy sector will be available to Emiratis at an exhibition that begins on Monday.

Manufacturers 2026, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in partnership with Adnoc, will take place at the Abu Dhabi Energy centre.

“More than 1,000 job opportunities await Emirati talents at the Manufacturers 2026 exhibition, in industry and advanced technology,” the ministry posted on X on Sunday.

“The exhibition provides a platform for direct communication with companies and learning about promising career opportunities in future sectors.”

The UAE is embarking on a major drive to boost the role of Emiratis in the private sector.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, or Nafis, was introduced in 2021 to lead the government's Emiratisation drive, which aims to ensure 10 per cent of all skilled jobs in private companies are filled by UAE citizens by the end of this year.