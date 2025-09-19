Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Egypt prepares military in Sinai, and Iraq state control over militia arms is priority

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Egypt is strengthening security in the Sinai and mobilising its forces. State control of weapons is a high priority for Iraq. A US-brokered deal brings a relative peace to Sweida.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

State monopoly over weapons a top priority, Iraqi PM says

Egypt seeks US guarantees that Israel will not attack exiled Hamas leaders again

Sweida tensions subside but troops remain after US-brokered deal in Syria

This episode features Hadya Al Alawi, Assistant Foreign Editor; and Nada Maucourant Atallah, Beirut Correspondent.

Tomorrow 2021
Updated: September 18, 2025, 2:00 AM
Podcast

