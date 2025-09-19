Egypt prepares military in Sinai, and Iraq state control over militia arms is priority

Egypt is strengthening security in the Sinai and mobilising its forces. State control of weapons is a high priority for Iraq. A US-brokered deal brings a relative peace to Sweida.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
State monopoly over weapons a top priority, Iraqi PM says
Egypt seeks US guarantees that Israel will not attack exiled Hamas leaders again
Sweida tensions subside but troops remain after US-brokered deal in Syria
This episode features Hadya Al Alawi, Assistant Foreign Editor; and Nada Maucourant Atallah, Beirut Correspondent.