UAE flight brings 119 Gazans for urgent medical care

Treatment in the Emirates provided as part of joint operation with the WHO

The National

September 17, 2025

The UAE on Wednesday evacuated 119 injured and ill people from the Gaza Strip in a joint relief operation with the World Health Organisation.

The group, accompanied by relatives, were transported from Gaza using the Karam Abu Salem crossing to Ramon Airport in Israel before being flown to the Emirates for medical treatment.

The latest humanitarian mission takes the number of Gazans and family members to be evacuated to the UAE to 2,904, since the start of the war with Israel on October 7, 2023.

The operation is in line with the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, who initially set an aim to treat 1,000 children and 1,000 cancer patients.

The UAE carried out an urgent evacuation flight on Wednesday. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / X
The UAE carried out an urgent evacuation flight on Wednesday. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs / X

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development and International Organisations Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Emirates International Aid Agency, underlined the UAE's continued support for the Palestinian people.

The Hamdan, an Emirati aid ship loaded with 7,000 tonnes of supplies for civilians in Gaza on Monday docked at Egypt's Al Arish port.

The vessel had set sail from Abu Dhabi on August 30 and was prepared and sent under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra and chairman of Emirates Red Crescent.

The UAE's show of solidarity came as Gaza's Health Ministry on Wednesday announced the death toll from the raging conflict had exceeded 65,000 people.

