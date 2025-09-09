Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Jerusalem settlement shooting and Abraham Accords 'overturned'

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

At least six people have been killed in a shooting in an illegal settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. A UAE official says the Abraham Accords have been derailed. Oil prices are up after what is seen as a modest increase in production.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

At least six killed in shooting attack in Jerusalem settlement

Abraham Accords 'overturned' by Hamas and Israeli extremists, senior Emirati official says

UAE warns Israeli annexation of West Bank undermines vision of Abraham Accords

Opec+ agrees another rise in oil output for October

Oil prices rise on modest output increase by Opec+ and Russia supply concerns

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent; Fatima Mahmoud, Foreign Affairs Reporter; and Manus Cranny, Geo-Economics Editor.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Isle of Dogs

Director: Wes Anderson

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Liev Schreiber, Ed Norton, Greta Gerwig, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson

Three stars

The Facility’s Versatility

Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.
Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.
And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.
 
October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad
The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over
 
January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets
A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare
 
February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets
The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran
 
March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets
Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish
 
June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs
Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

Podcast

Members of Israel's Zaka search and rescue emergency services collect samples at the scene of a shooting in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem. AFP

Jerusalem settlement shooting and Abraham Accords 'overturned'

Palestinian band Le Trio Joubran. Photo: Le Trio Joubran

Adnan Joubran on Le Trio, Mahmoud Darwish, and hearing Palestine

Outside Al Shifa hospital in Gaza city, women mourn the death of Palestinians, some of whom were killed on Sunday near Zikim, west of Beit Lahiah. AFP

Israel's ceasefire proposal, and Red Sea internet woes

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. EPA

Jordan seeks Arab action against Israel, and film on Gaza girl hailed in Venice

