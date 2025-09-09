Gaza flotilla says boat struck by drone but Tunisian officials deny claim

The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza says one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, with activists pointing the finger at Israel.

The flotilla said the six passengers and crew on board the vessel were safe.

The Portuguese-flagged 'family boat', carrying its steering committee, sustained fire damage to its main deck and below-deck storage just before midnight on Monday, the GSF said.

It posted footage that appeared to show a projectile from the sky strike downward onto the boat.

Francesca Albanese, the UN's Special Rapporteur for Palestine, spoke at the scene.

She said there was "a lot of shock, because apparently, what comes out of the facts, as they are known, is the main flotilla boat has been attacked by a drone".

"Of course, it will have to be verified, but there is a history of attacks on the flotilla. There are current statements against the flotilla, of course, by Israel," she said.

"There is no other state currently protecting this flotilla other than Tunisia. If it's confirmed that this is a drone attack, it will be an assault and aggression against Tunisia and against Tunisian sovereignty."

But Tunisia’s National Guard told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack "have no basis in truth," adding that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel.

National guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli further told AFP: "According to preliminary findings, a fire broke out in the life jackets on board a ship anchored 50 miles from the port of Sidi Bou Said.

"The investigation is ongoing and no drone has been detected."

The flotilla is an international initiative seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to war-torn Gaza via civilian boats supported by delegations from 44 countries.

After the strike, dozens of people gathered outside Tunisia's Sidi Bou Said port, where the flotilla's boats were docked, waving Palestinian flags and chanting 'Free Palestine'.

The GSF also said an investigation into the drone attack was underway and its results would be released once available.

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us. Our peaceful mission to break the siege on Gaza and stand in solidarity with its people continues with determination and resolve," the GSF said.

-- with inputs from Reuters

Farage on Muslim Brotherhood Nigel Farage told Reform's annual conference that the party will proscribe the Muslim Brotherhood if he becomes Prime Minister.

"We will stop dangerous organisations with links to terrorism operating in our country," he said. "Quite why we've been so gutless about this – both Labour and Conservative – I don't know.

“All across the Middle East, countries have banned and proscribed the Muslim Brotherhood as a dangerous organisation. We will do the very same.”

It is 10 years since a ground-breaking report into the Muslim Brotherhood by Sir John Jenkins.

Among the former diplomat's findings was an assessment that “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” has “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

The prime minister at the time, David Cameron, who commissioned the report, said membership or association with the Muslim Brotherhood was a "possible indicator of extremism" but it would not be banned.

