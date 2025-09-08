Podcasts
Israel's ceasefire proposal, and Red Sea internet woes

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel has offered up what it has called a comprehensive proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Middle East is back online after fibre-optic cables sustained damage. Iraq wrapped a first-of-its-kind energy event this weekend.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel's 'comprehensive' Gaza deal proposal to Hamas dismissed as time-buying tactic

Middle East internet slowdowns could last months after Red Sea cable damage

Drone strike from Yemen closes Israel's Ramon Airport

Baghdad seeks to cement role on global energy stage with high-level forum

This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent; Rory Reynolds, Assistant Editor-in-Chief; and Sinan Mahmoud, Baghdad Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

