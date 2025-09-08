Israel's ceasefire proposal, and Red Sea internet woes

Israel has offered up what it has called a comprehensive proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. The Middle East is back online after fibre-optic cables sustained damage. Iraq wrapped a first-of-its-kind energy event this weekend.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Israel's 'comprehensive' Gaza deal proposal to Hamas dismissed as time-buying tactic
Middle East internet slowdowns could last months after Red Sea cable damage
Drone strike from Yemen closes Israel's Ramon Airport
Baghdad seeks to cement role on global energy stage with high-level forum
This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent; Rory Reynolds, Assistant Editor-in-Chief; and Sinan Mahmoud, Baghdad Correspondent.
