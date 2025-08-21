Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Hamas's amendment to truce deal and Iran says it is 'stronger' than before Israel war

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
August 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Hamas seeks withdrawal by Israeli troops in Gaza.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it is stronger than before the war with Israel started.

Pope Leo is expected to visit Lebanon this year.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Hamas seeks Israeli pullback of 800 metres from homes in Gaza truce deal

Iran's IRGC claims it is 'stronger now than before war with Israel'

Pope Leo expected to visit Lebanon this year

This episode features Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and Aveen Karim, Assistant Foreign Editor.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: August 21, 2025, 2:41 AM`
Aid pallets are parachuted after being dropped from a military plane near Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. AFP

Hamas's amendment to truce deal and Iran says it is 'stronger' than before Israel war

What’s driving new generation of Arab musicians to greatness?

What’s driving this new generation of Arab musicians to greatness?

GAZA BORDER, ISRAEL - AUGUST 18: IDF soldiers prepare tanks on August 18, 2025 near the Gaza Strip's northern borders, Israel. On Monday it was reported that Hamas has agreed to the most recent ceasefire and hostage release proposal with Israel. Meanwhile, Israel has continued carrying out strikes in Gaza as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to expand the IDF offensive to fully occupy the enclave. The move has been met with widespread condemnation by the international community, as well as hostage families, who say the operation will further endanger the 20 or hostages still believed to be held alive by Hamas in Gaza, as well as one million Palestinians in Gaza City, who are already facing displacement and an acute hunger crisis. (Photo by Elke Scholiers/Getty Images)

Israel firm on ceasefire conditions, and US pushes Israel on Lebanon

Palestinians gather to receive cooked meals from a food distribution center in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. AFP

Hamas agrees to Gaza truce, and US calls on Israel to honour Lebanon ceasefire

