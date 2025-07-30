Podcasts

UK could recognise Palestinian state and Gaza's mothers dying in childbirth

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

July 30, 2025

The UK is close to recognising a Palestinian state. Gaza's mothers are dying in childbirth at an accelerated rate. Lebanon has sentenced a man to death over the killing of a UN Irish peacekeeper in 2022.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Keir Starmer pushes Gaza peace plan and recognition of Palestinian state

Lebanon sentences man to death for killing Irish UN peacekeeper Sean Rooney

This episode features Thomas Harding, Security and Policy Editor; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent.

July 30, 2025, 2:00 AM
