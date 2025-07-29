Lebanon sentences man to death in absentia for killing Irish UN peacekeeper Sean Rooney

Lebanon has sentenced a man to death in absentia over the killing of a UN Irish peacekeeper in December 2022, a judicial official told AFP on Tuesday. The Irish government said it had been informed of the conviction by Lebanese authorities on Monday.

Pvt Sean Rooney, 23, was shot dead and a number of other peacekeepers were injured while they were serving for Unifil in south Lebanon.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin welcomed the conviction of Mohammad Ayyad but said it is “unsatisfactory that he is still at large”.

“Many will feel the sentences passed down on the other defendants are far too lenient,” he added. “The justice system in Lebanon, and the delay in progressing in this case, was deeply regrettable."

Pvt Sean Rooney was in an armoured UN vehicle which came under fire while travelling to Beirut. Photo: Irish Defence Forces

The Lebanese justice system is notorious for delays, with most inmates in its prisons still awaiting trial.

Lebanon has maintained an unofficial moratorium on the death penalty since 2004 and has carried out no executions since.

Mr Ayyad was released from custody in late 2023 on health grounds but has not shown up to the court since.

He was convicted by military tribunal on Monday. The case had been due to be heard in September but was brought forward.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris said he raised the case during his visit to Beirut in March at meetings with the Lebanese ministers for foreign affairs and defence.

“I raised, in the s­­trongest terms, my deep frustration at the slow pace of proceedings before the Lebanese military tribunal concerning those charged with Pte Rooney’s killing,” he said.

“I appreciate, therefore, the efforts of the court to bring forward the hearing date from September to today. During my visit to Beirut, I left the Lebanese ministers in no doubt as to the absolute determination of the Irish government to ensure that those responsible for Pte Rooney’s death are brought to justice.”

Pte Rooney was killed when his vehicle came under fire in Al Aqbiya on its way to Beirut on a route not normally taken by Unifil. The soldiers were part of 121st Infantry Battalion, comprising 333 Irish troops, which was deployed in November to south Lebanon.

The area is known for its Hezbollah presence, although the group has denied any role in the killing. It did, however, ensure Mr Ayyad was handed over to Lebanese authorities after the killing.

There are about 10,000 Unifil peacekeepers from nearly 50 countries, acting as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel and operating near the border.

