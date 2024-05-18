Ireland detemined killer of UN soldier in Lebanon will face justice

Ireland is determined that the people responsible for killing an Irish UN peacekeeper in Lebanon will be brought to justice, deputy premier Micheal Martin has said.

He was speaking as he visited Beirut to meet Irish troops serving with the United Nations Interim Force Lebanon (Unifil).

His itinerary also includes meetings with Lebanese Defence Minister Maurice Sleem, and Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

Irish peacekeeper Private Sean Rooney, 24, from Co Donegal, was killed in 2022 while serving in Lebanon when his convoy was attacked.

“A central focus of my visit will be meeting with Lebanese ministers to communicate the absolute determination of the Irish Government to ensure those responsible for Private Rooney’s death are brought to justice,” Mr Martin said.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting our peacekeepers who serve with such distinction in Unifil, and in a very challenging environment amid escalating tensions due to the war in Gaza.

“We recently reaffirmed our continuing support to Unifil, and the important role it plays in de-escalation in the south of Lebanon, through an increased force protection element to the battalion.

“The dedication of defence force personnel and their families is a vital part of Ireland’s commitment to global peace and security.

“Nowhere is this engagement more evident than in South Lebanon.”

Mr Martin will travel to Camp Shamrock to meet members of the 124th Infantry Battalion in Unifil, Ireland’s largest overseas deployment.

Ireland has recently approved deployment of an additional platoon of 33 troops to serve with the Irish Battalion in Unifil.

On his arrival at Camp Shamrock, Mr Martin will receive an Honour Guard from Defence Forces personnel, meet UN and Irish military leaders, and address the troops.

It is his second visit to Beirut since Private Rooney’s death.