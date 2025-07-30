Tsunami alert for Japan and Hawaii after 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia

A strong earthquake measuring 8.8 magnitude struck Russia's Far East early on Wednesday, setting off a tsunami in the northern Pacific region and warnings for Alaska, Hawaii and south toward New Zealand.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a first tsunami wave of about 30 centimeters (about 1 foot) reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido.

Damage and evacuations were reported in the Russian regions nearest the quake's epicenter on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday was the strongest since 1952 and triggered dangerous tsunami waves along the coast, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

"Given the scale of this event, we should expect strong aftershocks, possibly with magnitudes up to 7.5," the Service said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Several people sought medical assistance following the quake, Oleg Melnikov, regional health minister, told Russia’s TASS state news agency.

"Unfortunately, there are some people injured during the seismic event. Some were hurt while running outside, and one patient jumped out of a window. A woman was also injured inside the new airport terminal,” Mr Melnikov said.

Tsunami warning sirens blared in Honolulu as residents were urged to move to higher ground. “Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the warning stated. The first waves in Hawaii were expected around 7 p.m. local time.

Alarms also sounded in coastal towns across Japan's Pacific coast with authorities urging people to seek higher ground. Footage on public broadcaster NHK showed scores of people in the northern island of Hokkaido on the roof of a building, sheltering under tents from the beating sun, as fishing boats left harbours to avoid potential damage from the incoming waves.

Family reunited Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was born and raised in Tehran and studied English literature before working as a translator in the relief effort for the Japanese International Co-operation Agency in 2003. She moved to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies before moving to the World Health Organisation as a communications officer. She came to the UK in 2007 after securing a scholarship at London Metropolitan University to study a master's in communication management and met her future husband through mutual friends a month later. The couple were married in August 2009 in Winchester and their daughter was born in June 2014. She was held in her native country a year later.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Business Insights As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses.

SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income.

Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.

MATCH INFO Barcelona 2

Suarez (10'), Messi (52') Real Madrid 2

Ronaldo (14'), Bale (72')