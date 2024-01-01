Japan issues tsunami warning after 7.6-magnitude earthquake

Japan has issued a major tsunami warning after a series of strong earthquakes in the Sea of Japan on Monday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported the quakes, one of which registered a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4pm.

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” national broadcaster NHK said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned that tsunami waves were possible within 300km of the quake's epicentre along the Japanese coast.

A tsunami of 1.2 metres was confirmed in Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture.

A higher tsunami of five metres was expected in Noto in the same region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The JMA said the Noto region experienced a rapid succession of quakes, starting with a 5.7-magnitude tremor at 4.06pm local time.

This was followed by a 7.6-magnitude quake at 4.10pm, a 6.1-magnitude quake at 4.18pm, a 4.5-magnitude one at 4.23pm, a 4.6-magnitude quake at 4.29pm, and 4.8-magnitude quake at 4.32pm.

Another quake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit soon after, the US Geological Survey said.

The largest of the quakes prompted broadcasters to switch to special programming and make urgent calls for affected residents to leave for higher ground.

“We realise your home, your belongings are all precious to you, but your lives are important above everything else. Run to the highest ground possible,” a presenter on broadcaster NHK told viewers.

Several major highways were closed around the epicentre of the earthquakes, while Shinkansen bullet train services were also suspended between Tokyo and the Noto region, Japan Railways said.

The earthquake was large enough to be felt in Tokyo.

Footage aired by NHK appeared to show buildings collapsing in Ishikawa, and tremors shaking buildings in the capital on the opposite coast.

More than 36,000 households lost power in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures, utilities provider Hokuriku Electric Power said.

A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama. AP

There were no immediate reports of damage and no abnormalities have been confirmed at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors at Kansai Electric Power’s Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture.

“It has been confirmed that there are no abnormalities at Shika nuclear power plant [in Ishikawa] and other stations as of now,” government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

Japan has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes and routinely holds emergency drills for quakes.

The country experienced a 9.0-magnitude undersea quake off north-eastern Japan in March 2011, which triggered a tsunami that left about 18,500 people dead.

The 2011 tsunami also sent three reactors into meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant, causing Japan's worst post-war disaster and the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

In March 2022, a 7.4-magnitude quake off the coast of Fukushima shook large areas of eastern Japan, killing three people.

The capital Tokyo was devastated by a significant earthquake a century ago in 1923.

This is a developing story …