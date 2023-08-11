Hawaii fires: Historic town on Maui destroyed as death toll climbs

At least 55 people have died in wildfires that have scorched the island of Maui in Hawaii, officials said, a number expected to rise as the governor urged residents to take in those who lost their homes.

Josh Green said the catastrophic flames have levelled the historic town of Lahaina to ruins, the worst natural disaster in Hawaii's history. More than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed.

"What we saw was the utter devastation of Lahaina," he said.

Mr Green said it would take "many years" to rebuild the town that was once the capital of the former kingdom of Hawaii.

“Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down,” Mr Green said.

President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration, freeing up federal resources to assist in recovery efforts.

Officials expect it will become the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1961 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island.

The official death toll of 55 as of Thursday makes this the deadliest US wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise.

The Hawaii toll could rise, though, as rescuers reach parts of the island that had been inaccessible due to the three continuing fires, including the one in Lahaina that was 80 per cent contained on Thursday, according to a Maui County news release.

Earlier, Mr Biden spoke with the governor in a phone call, to “let him know we're going to make sure the state has everything it needs in the federal government to recover”. He also sent “his deep condolences for the lives lost and vast destruction of land and property”.

Firefighters from Honolulu have been requested to assist, while 30 US Army members arrived to begin search and recovery efforts.

“Our prayers with the people of Hawaii but not just our prayers, every asset we have will be available to them,” Mr Biden said in remarks during travel to Utah.

“And we've seen their homes, their businesses destroyed, and some have lost loved ones.”

The flames and smoke had forced people to flee into the sea off Lahaina. The US Coast Guard said 14 people were rescued from the ocean.

Lahaina resident Emerson Timmins told AP: “There were those cars abandoned on the road. I don’t think those people could get out in time.

“They probably headed to the ocean, the ones that could make it.

“And the people leaving their homes, if a young person could barely get out of there with their family, then the elderly are trapped.”

Lahaina residents Kamuela Kawaakoa and Iiulia Yasso also told AP they had been lucky to escape with their six-year-old child earlier this week.

“It was so hard to sit there and just watch my town burn to ashes and not be able to do anything,” Mr Kawaakoa said. “I was helpless.”

Richard Bissen said the fires have tested the community's resolve like never before.

“We are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time,” he said in a recorded statement on the County of Maui's Facebook page.

“Even though we are hurting, we are still able to move forward – especially when we do it together. And the days ahead, we will be stronger as a 'kaiaulu', or community, as we rebuild with resilience.”

About 11,000 people were flown out of Maui on Wednesday with another 1,500 expected to evacuate on Thursday, state transport director Ed Sniffen said.

About 2,100 people were crammed into in shelters in Maui on Tuesday night, county officials said.

Strong winds produced by Hurricane Dora were contributing factors to exacerbating the fires and blowing power lines down.